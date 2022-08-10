Allegri contemplating tactical change ahead of Serie A opener

Since the beginning of the summer, reports insisted that Juventus are attempting to build a 4-3-3 formation ahead of next season, with Max Allegri adamant on reviving the system he so often used during his first stint at the club.

But for one reason or another, it appears that the squad might be more suitable for another tactical system.

According to Corriere dello Sport via JuventusNews24, Allegri is considering a switch for 3-5-2 ahead of the club’s first Serie A match against Sassuolo.

The Bianconeri will host the Neroverdi at the Allianz Stadium next Monday, and by then, Filip Kostic and Memphis could be a part of the squad. While the Serbian’s arrival is imminent, the Dutchman is still trying to negotiate a contract termination with Barcelona before making the trip to Turin.

The source believes that these two arrivals (Kostic in particular) will prompt the manager to change to a three-man backline.

Kostic is accustomed to playing as a wingback on the left flank so he would relish the change. On the other hand, Depay would provide cover upfront for Angel Di Maria and Dusan Vlahovic.

So here’s how the source expects the best lineup to look like, at least once Paul Pogba makes his return from injury.

Juventus XI (3-5-2): Szczesny; Danilo, Bonucci, Bremer; Cuadrado, Zakaria, Locatelli, Pogba, Kostic; Di Maria (Depay), Vlahovic