Allegri could be forced to change Juventus system when Pogba returns

Juventus has been delighted by the return of Federico Chiesa to their squad in the last few games before the WC break.

The Bianconeri have been unable to call on the attacker since the start of this year and his return comes at the perfect time.

As they hope he gets back to full fitness upon the return to club football next year, Paul Pogba could also join him in the squad.

The Frenchman has not played a competitive game for the Bianconeri since he joined them in the summer after he was injured in pre-season.

The Frenchman suffered a setback after returning and will use the next month and a half to recover.

We expect him to be fit enough to play when club football returns in January and that could force Max Allegri to change his tactics.

A report on Il Bianconero reveals the Bianconeri manager must make some changes so that his system can accommodate the Frenchman.

It also must be a tactical setup that leaves room for the club’s budding youngsters to continue their development.

Juve FC Says

Allegri has been an accomplished manager for long enough and the Bianconeri gaffer will be keen to ensure he keeps his team in fine form when Pogba returns.

The Frenchman should be guaranteed a starting spot, but if the others above him continue doing well, he will have to fight for his place on the team.