Allegri could field Chiesa, Di Maria and Milik in attack against Monza

Max Allegri has had to alter his formation for most matches this season because the Bianconeri gaffer keeps losing his key men to injuries.

Juve remains one of the top clubs in the world and that is because of the talents in the group, which means the manager can play around with different formations.

However, Allegri has lost key men to injuries, which has forced him to tinker often.

As some of his best players are getting back to full fitness, we expect to see a better Juve team in the next few matches.

Ahead of the game against Monza, a report on Tuttojuve reveals Allegri could use a 3-4-2-1 to get the win against the Boys from Brianza.

In attack, Arkadiusz Milik will likely lead the line, with Federico Chiesa and Angel di Maria playing just behind him on either side.

Possible lineup: Szczesny, Danilo, Bremer, Alex Sandro, Soulè, Paredes, Rabiot, Kostic, Di Maria, Chiesa, Milik

Juve FC Says

Monza has already lost to us this month, but they defeated us in the reverse of this fixture, so we must be as unpredictable as possible to earn all the points from this game. Otherwise, we might struggle to get a result at the final whistle.