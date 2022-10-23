Allegri could find Kostic a new position following Chiesa’s return

Since the start of the season, Filip Kostic has been Juve’s ultimate choice on the left wing, with Federico Chiesa still recovering form an ACL injury sustained in January.

The Serbian took some time to adjust to his new environment, but has been displaying improved performances recently, providing his teammates with his signature assists.

But the Chiesa’s return edging ever closer, will the 29-year-old be reduced to a secondary role?

According to ilBianconero, this might not be the case, as the Juventus manager could place Kostic in a different position.

The source explains that Allegri could shift the former Eintracht Frankfurt to the left-back spot, as he believes that the latter has all the makings to become a capable fullback.

However, the change won’t take place immediately, as the Serbian will first have to adapt and learn the craft before being entrusted with the new role.

Juve FC say

Every manager aspires to find a formation that features the best players available at his disposal. So once Chiesa returns to full throttle, it would unfair to drop the in-form Kostic.

Therefore, a switch to left-back would be a great coup for all parties, at least in theory. Similarly to Juan Cuadrado on the right lane, Kostic has played in all sort of positions on the left flank throughout his career.

Thanks to his ability to rapidly drop back and track his marker, one would imagine that the former Stuttgart man should be able to replace the declining Alex Sandro at left-back, while offering major support for Chiesa on the attacking phase.