Juventus coach Max Allegri could unleash Joseph Nonge in the upcoming battles against Salernitana.

With Paul Pogba and Nicolo Fagioli serving long suspensions, the teenager has been regularly training with the first team to make up for the deficit.

The Belgian midfielder has also been receiving call-ups for the senior squad’s matches in recent months. However, he has yet to make his debut.

But this could change rather quickly according to TuttoJuve journalist Massimo Pavan.

The source claims that the 18-year-old could take the field this week in one of the two encounters against Salernitana.

The Bianconeri will host the Southerners on Thursday in the Coppa Italia Round of 16.

They will then return the visit straight away for a Serie A fixture on Sunday at the Arecchi Stadium in Salerno.

Pavan believes Allegri could take the opportunity to launch Nonge while rotating his ranks.

The Belgian started his career at Anderlecht before joining Juventus in the summer of 2021. His first ordeal was to prove himself with the U17 squad.

A year later, he had already joined the Primavera ranks (U19) and swiftly cemented himself as one of the most promising names in Paolo Montero’s squad.

Hence, Nonge earned a promotion to Juventus Next Gen in the summer of 2023. However, he hasn’t always featured in Massimo Brambilla’s side due to his constant call-ups from the senior team.

This season, the Belgian has made 11 appearances across all competitions for the Next Gen, contributing with a single goal and assist.