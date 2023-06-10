Allegri could join the exodus of players and coaches to Saudi Arabia

The Saudi Pro League has emerged as an attractive destination for European players and coaches due to the substantial salaries offered, which serve as a strong incentive for top football talent.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to Saudi Arabia has paved the way for other players to consider joining, as demonstrated by Karim Benzema’s recent signing with another Saudi team.

Rumours had linked Juan Cuadrado with a potential move to the Middle East, but now it seems that Juventus could also face the prospect of losing their manager to the financial allure of the Saudi top flight.

Max Allegri’s future at Juventus remains uncertain, despite the club’s continued support for him following a challenging season. Tuttojuve reports that Allegri has received an offer from a Saudi Arabian club and discussions regarding the potential deal have taken place.

With just days remaining before Allegri is scheduled to meet with the Juventus hierarchy to discuss his future and plans for the next season, it is revealed that he is contemplating the Saudi offer, adding an additional layer of uncertainty to the situation.

Juve FC Says

Allegri is a fine manager and will be attractive to clubs in Saudi as they seek to gain some traction for their top flight.

However, if we give him a vote of confidence and ask him to stay on, we expect the gaffer to remain in Turin no matter how big the offer is.