Allegri could maintain attacking trident ahead of Juventus-Nantes

Last Sunday, Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri decided to unleash the attacking trio of Dusan Vlahovic, Federico Chiesa and Angel Di Maria together at once for the first time.

While the initial result wasn’t as fascinating as some would have expected, the trident still has a large margin for improvement, and the chemistry should only enhance with every outing.

So according to la Gazzetta dello Sport, the Juventus boss will maintain the attacking trident for Thursday’s Europa League fixture against Nantes.

The Bianconeri will host the Ligue 1 club at the Allianz Stadium for the first leg of the playoff round, and will be gunning for a positive result at home before they travel to France next week.

Vlahovic, Chiesa and Di Maria also started against Fiorentina, but none of them played for the entirety of the match, perhaps with a view of resting them ahead of the European encounter.

Nonetheless, the source believes that the alternative solution would be adding an extra midfielder alongside Manuel Locatelli and Adrien Rabiot (most likely Fagioli) at the expense of one of the forwards.

Elsewhere, Juan Cuadrado should return after missing the weekend’s contest with sickness. The Colombian could reclaim his starting spot at the expense of Mattia De Sciglio.

Leonardo Bonucci is also back and available to selection, but Allegri will most probably maintain his Brazilian trio at the back (Bremer, Danilo and Alex Sandro).