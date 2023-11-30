Juventus manager Max Allegri has been linked with a potential move to the Premier League if he departs Turin in the summer. Allegri, who returned to the Allianz Stadium two seasons ago, has faced challenges in winning trophies during this period, leading to scrutiny and pressure from some sections of the fanbase.

Despite off-field turbulence, Allegri has kept his team focused on on-field results. However, the expectation at a top club like Juventus is to secure silverware, and the pressure has intensified for Allegri to deliver.

Speculation suggests that regardless of whether Allegri wins trophies this season, he is likely to leave Juventus at the end of the campaign. Antonio Conte is reportedly tipped to return to the Allianz Stadium.

According to a report on Football Italia, if Allegri departs, there is potential for him to move to the Premier League, with Manchester United mentioned as a possible destination where he could take on a managerial role.

Juve FC Says

Allegri is one of the finest coaches in Europe, and clubs know it, even though his second spell at Juventus has not been successful.

If he has the right players, Allegri’s team can beat any opponent to win trophies.

Hopefully, he can lead the current side to another league title before he leaves the club.