Allegri could opt for an exciting front-three against Sporting Club

Juventus faces Sporting Club in the Europa League on Thursday as they bid to win the competition.

The Bianconeri hold a slim advantage from the first leg, having nicked a 1-0 win at home.

Sporting eliminated Arsenal to reach this quarter-final stage, so they are not a team Juve should underestimate even though they hold an advantage from the first leg.

Juve will want their best men on the pitch from the start and Max Allegri has the luxury of choosing from an almost fully-fit squad.

He would be keen to ensure his side can correct the wrongs from the first leg, so this would be a very important game.

Tuttomercatoweb reveals that the Juve manager could start with a front-three of Angel di Maria, Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic.

This combination is considered the best at the club now and the Bianconeri gaffer has these players available to play the game.

Juve FC Says

We need to win that game or at least not lose it now that there are no away goals.

At 1-0, the tie is still very open and if we do not play well, we could return to Turin eliminated from the competition.