Allegri could resort to Danilo amidst midfield crisis against Verona

Although Juventus earned an enchanting victory over their arch-rivals Inter last Sunday, the outcome left them short of options in the middle of the park ahead of next weekend’s encounter against Hellas Verona.

Adrien Rabiot picked up his fifth yellow card of the season, while Leandro Paredes got himself sent off after taking part in a post-match melee. Hence, both players will be suspended for the next one.

Amidst the wild celebrations, few Bianconeri supporters paid heed to the situation, but Max Allegri now finds himself short of options for his first contest after the international break. To make matters worse, Paul Pogba remains out with an injury for an uncertain period.

According to ilBianconero, the Juventus manager is hoping to have Fabio Miretti and Nicolò Fagioli in a good condition. In this case, he’ll rely on the young Italians alongside their compatriot Manuel Locatelli.

While Enzo Barrenechea remains a backup option, the source understands that Allegri might call upon the services of Danilo in the middle of the park.

The versatile Brazilian is originally a fullback, but has been featuring as a member of the back-three since the start of the campaign.

Moreover, the 31-year-old has already interpreted a midfield role on some occasions in the last 18 months under Allegri’s tutelage.

But in this case, who would replace Danilo at the back?