Juventus faces Bologna this evening in a must-win game as pressure grows on Max Allegri to deliver the goods for the club.

The Bianconeri are winless in five games, and they have lost their last two matches.

It is a dismal run of form, and the club wants a swift return to winning after choosing not to replace the gaffer in the last international break.

Allegri had two weeks to change things and reboot his team’s campaign, so we expect him to make the right decision for this game.

From picking the ideal players and systems, to ensuring he makes the right substitutions.

He might tinker with his team as he has done in many games this term, but one man we expect to see in the team is Danilo.

However, a report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals the Brazilian is set for a role on the bench.

The report claims the gaffer wants to rest him for more important matches ahead.

Juve FC Says

Danilo has been a prominent player for us this season, but he is not the only player the club is paying, so he needs to rest.

The Brazilian will benefit from a few days off, and we need him for the key matches ahead.