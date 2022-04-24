Allegri could rest De Ligt and other predicted changes for Sassuolo game

La Gazzetta Dello Sport has predicted the changes we can expect when Juventus lines up for their game against Sassuolo tomorrow.

The Bianconeri will face the Black and Greens in another match that they have to win if they want to keep their top four place.

Sassuolo has been one of the hardest teams for the Bianconeri to beat in recent seasons, and they will want to hurt Juve again in this match.

The Bianconeri beat Fiorentina 2-0 in the second leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final recently, but Bologna held them to a 1-1 draw in their last league game.

A win is needed in the game, and Max Allegri is expected to make some changes to his lineup for the encounter.

The report via Tuttojuve claims Arthur Melo is definitely out of the game. Allegri could start Federico Bernardeschi over Alvaro Morata and stick to a front-two of Dusan Vlahovic and Paulo Dybala.

In defence, he might choose to rest either Matthijs de Ligt or Danilo, while starting Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci.

Juve FC Says

We have arguably the strongest squad in Serie A and Allegri should have no problems picking the best players for the match.

Although the Black and Greens have been hard to beat in recent seasons, we know how important a win is and that should be enough motivation to get victory.