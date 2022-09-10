After two unsatisfactory results against Fiorentina and PSG, Jvuentus will seek to return to winning ways against Salerntana.
Allegri could ring the changes against Salernitana

September 10, 2022 - 11:00 am

Juventus will look to bounce back from their 2-1 loss to PSG when they face Salernitana in Serie A tomorrow.

The Bianconeri have started this season in inconsistent form, and they would be keen to earn a win in that fixture.

Their last two matches have been winless, and they cannot drop points against the lowly Salernitana.

However, Max Allegri also knows he must use his players well as the fixtures come thick and fast.

Juve will be in action in midweek again. Calciomercato has now tipped him to make changes to his lineup for the Salernitana game.

The report claims the Bianconeri gaffer could hand starts to at least one of Federico Gatti and Daniele Rugani in defence.

Danilo could be rested, and Mattia De Sciglio might play as the right-back.

It also tipped Weston McKennie to start, while Allegri might play Moise Kean alongside Dusan Vlahovic.

Juve FC Says

Whichever team we field in the game against Salerno, the players must know this game is a must-win.

If they flop and lose the game, it could be the end of their time as Juve players.

However, Allegri knows the importance of a win, and he will field a team that should get the result.

Avatar

2 Comments

  • Avatar
    Reply juvemania September 10, 2022 at 11:12 am

    allegri careers will be ended after benfica.

  • Avatar
    Reply Toho September 10, 2022 at 11:41 am

    Anyone here knows the location of the nearest gun arsenal. I’m looking forward to end Allegri’s life 🙂

