Allegri could sign a new Juventus contract until 2027

According to a new report, Max Allegri is in line to sign a new Juventus contract as the Bianconeri reemerges from on and off-field troubles.

Juve didn’t win a single trophy last season and started this term poorly, but they have been in fine form in recent weeks, suggesting they could even win the league.

However, they have just been docked 15 points, and now Allegri must work his magic and see if he can still lead the team to finish inside a European spot.

The gaffer had been close to getting the sack earlier in the season, but the club’s former president Andrea Agnelli refused to pull the trigger.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb now reveals the new board is impressed with the Bianconeri gaffer and could offer him a contract extension that might keep him in Turin until 2027.

Juve FC Says

Allegri has had bad spells since he returned to the club last season. However, the Bianconeri gaffer is arguably the best man for the job now that Juve is in trouble.

If we can keep him as our gaffer, there is almost a guarantee that we will ride out this storm and emerge even stronger.