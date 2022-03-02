Allegri could start this young winger against Fiorentina today

Max Allegri is set to make changes to the Juventus team that will face Fiorentina in the Italian Cup semi-final today.

The Bianconeri will visit La Viola hoping to have one foot in the final by the end of the game.

Juve has been in great form in the competition so far, but Fiorentina has also been impressive.

The Bianconeri has some injuries and Allegri is currently working with a depleted squad and hoping he doesn’t lose more players.

The gaffer would now look to ring changes to his team selection for the game, and one player who could start is Marley Aké.

Il Bianconero says he is one of many youngsters that have been training with the club’s first team in recent weeks.

While the likes of Matías Soulé and Fabio Miretti have also been training with the seniors, Ake is the most likely to start the game.

The Frenchman already has some first-team experience with Marseille before he moved to Juventus.

He would now look to build on that and earn some more experience at the Bianconeri.

At 21, he knows he should play regularly. If he gets that chance against La Viola, he would want to take it.