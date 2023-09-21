Juventus secured a remarkable victory against Lazio last weekend, maintaining their impressive start to the current campaign. The team undoubtedly aims to sustain this positive momentum in their upcoming match against Sassuolo.

The clash against Maurizio Sarri’s side was anticipated to be a stern examination, but the Black and Whites triumphed with apparent ease. Their upcoming fixture against Sassuolo presents another opportunity for success, and Juventus will be eager to emerge victorious.

The age-old adage “if it’s not broken, don’t fix it” appears to be guiding Max Allegri’s approach to team selection. Traditionally, Allegri has frequently rotated his starting lineup from one week to the next. However, according to reports from Tuttojuve, there is a growing inclination within the manager to maintain consistency by deploying the same lineup that secured victory in their last match.

Allegri evidently appreciated the performance of the team in that fixture and desires to preserve the positive momentum they have generated. This could translate into a more stable and familiar lineup as Juventus seeks to build upon their recent success.

Juve FC Says

Sassuolo would be challenging to beat and we must be in good shape to secure all three points against them.

They will play under less pressure, so we must be prepared to face a very tricky opponent if we are to win that match.