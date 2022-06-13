Adrien Rabiot is one player that divides opinion at Juventus, but the Frenchman seems to be a player that Max Allegri likes.

He has been at the club since 2019 when he moved to the Allianz Stadium from PSG as a free agent.

His Bianconeri deal expires in 2023, and there have been no talks of an extension so far.

Juve has been offering lower terms to the players who renew deals with them recently, and Tutto Sport claims that is not something Rabiot will accept.

This means the France international is likely in his final year with the club.

However, because he is one player Allegri likes, the report adds that he is likely to remain in Turin next season.

The manager will stop the club from allowing him to leave unless an excellent offer arrives, and they sign a replacement.

Juve FC Says

Rabiot is such an enigmatic figure at Juve, and when he leaves, fans will remain divided over his impact on the team.

Very few of them see his importance now, but that could probably change when he eventually leaves the club, and we see the gap his departure leaves behind.