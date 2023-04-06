Allegri could try Samuel Iling-Junior in a new role

Samuel Iling-Junior has struggled to play for the Juventus senior team since he broke into the side because of the form of Filip Kostic.

The Serbian is more experienced and has been preferred to the English teenage star.

When Iling-Junior first broke into the first team, he was very decisive in the cameo appearances he made at the club.

However, after signing a new deal and earning a permanent promotion to the senior side, he has been struggling to get minutes.

A report on Calciomercato reveals in an effort to get him to play more often, Max Allegri could use the youngster as a wing-back in some games.

It claims the Bianconeri gaffer sees him as a player who is versatile enough to thrive in that role.

Juve FC Says

Iling-Junior needs to play often and his lack of game time could make the youngster leave Juventus.

The Bianconeri have not given him enough game time to make him enjoy the new deal and in the summer, his representatives could ask for a solution.

If he continues to struggle, we probably should allow him to move to another club on loan in the next campaign so he can play as often as he can.