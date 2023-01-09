Allegri could unleash Chiesa from the start against Napoli: Where could he play?

Exactly one year ago, Federico Chiesa made his last start for Juventus. Sadly for the winger, he sustained an ACL injury in an away fixture against Roma at the Olimpico Stadium, and remained out of action for approximately 10 months.

The 25-year-old finally made his long-awaited return to action in late-October against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League. Since then, the Italian’s playing time has been gradually increasing with every match, and the same applies for his impact.

According to Corriere dello Sport via JuventusNews24, Max Allegri is tempted to thrust Chiesa from the get-go in Friday’s vital clash against Napoli.

The Euro 2020 winner made the difference for the Bianconeri last weekend by providing a fabulous assist for Danilo’s late winner against Udinese, so the manager may want to bank on his form in the upcoming grand encounter.

The source adds that Allegri should maintain his 3-5-2 formation which has been bearing its fruits recently, and expect Chiesa to feature on either the right or the left flank.

Juve FC say

In truth, the wingback role is far from being the Italian’s ideal position. While the coach is ought to maintain the same tactical shape, perhaps a second striker role with a license to roam all over the final third would suit him better.

Nonetheless, having Chiesa on the pitch – albeit in an imperfect position – remains a major boost for the Old Lady’s hopes.