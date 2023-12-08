Since the start of the season, Dusan Vlahovic has been the designated penalty kick taker at Juventus.

While the Serbian started on a positive note by successfully converting from the spot on the opening day in Udine, his fortunes turned south afterward.

The 23-year-old saw his efforts denied in the away fixtures against Empoli and, more recently, Monza.

Luckily, his shortcomings haven’t been too costly, as the team winded up winning both fixtures, even though a dramatic finale was required to overcome the Biancorossi last Friday.

Therefore, Dusan’s misses sparked the debate over who should step up to the plate when the Old Lady is awarded a penalty kick.

Naturally, the topic was brought up during Max Allegri’s pre-match press conference on Thursday.

Nevertheless, the Juventus coach expertly navigated away from the discussion without giving a clear answer.

The Livorno native suggests that the team could end up deciding the identity of the penalty taker on the spot.

“Dusan has always taken penalties. He scored some, missed some,” noted Allegri via ilBianconero.

“We must make considerations in that particular moment. We will decide there.”

Juve FC say

Truth be told, Allegri isn’t exactly spoiled for choice when it comes to electing a penalty-kick taker. Federico Chiesa could be a decent option but he hasn’t taken penalties in years.

Nevertheless, having a designated taker would be preferable to avoid confusion or discussions in the heat of the moment.