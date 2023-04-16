Allegri defends Fagioli for his error against Sassuolo

Max Allegri refuses to criticise Nicolo Fagioli after his mistake led to Sassuolo scoring the only goal of the game against Juventus in Serie A this evening.

The midfielder was in tears after he was subbed off in the fixture and his mistake proved to be costly.

Instead of dwelling on it, Allegri insists it was after the Black and Greens scored that Juve became serious.

He criticised his team for being passive until they went behind in the game, which eventually led to a defeat.

Allegri said via Football Italia: “We did not play well for an hour, then reacted after the slap in the face of the goal. It was an important game for the table, but it was a second consecutive defeat in Serie A, both away from home.

“We’ve got to get back on our feet, work on what we got wrong and take a different approach to the matches.”

Juve FC Says

Fagioli was very unlucky to have played a huge part in the goal, but the young midfielder has been superb for us and that mistake should not take away his fine showings.

The Azzurri youngster should recover if he has the support of his teammates and we expect him to start the next game for the black and whites as a show of support from his manager.