Allegri defends the referee in Juventus vs Inter Milan match

Max Allegri has defended Massimiliano Irrati for his performance despite Juventus’ 1-0 loss to Inter Milan.

The Bianconeri lost the game via a penalty goal, but they also had a shout for a spot-kick which wasn’t given to them by the referee and VAR.

Some of their fans believe it was a nailed on pen and not giving it contributed to why they lost the game.

However, the always-positive Allegri spoke about the referee’s performance after the game and refused to criticise the Serie A official.

He insists he did a good job and admitted that sometimes decisions just don’t go your way in football.

The Juve gaffer said via Football Italia: “Irrati did very well, he refereed well. Every now and then decisions go one way, then they go the other,”

Juve FC Says

Allegri has been a manager long enough to know how difficult a referee’s job is, hence his defence of the official.

We could still have won that game if we created and taken enough chances, but that never happened and Inter defended their lone goal for the rest of the match.

We need to focus on winning our next fixtures now so that the likes of AS Roma, Atalanta and Lazio will not catch up with us.