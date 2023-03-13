Allegri defends Vlahovic and hails young Juventus midfielders

For the second Serie A home fixture in a row, Juventus emerged victorious with the final score showing 4-2. Reminiscently of the Derby della Mole, the first half ended 2-2, only for the Old Lady to rally for the win in the second period by scoring twice.

While it was an entertaining affair for the neutral, this surely wasn’t Max Allegri’s cup of tea. The tactician hardly fancies these chaotic encounters, especially one that saw his team squander a two-goal lead in the space of a minute.

So while the boss admitted that this was an important win for the team, he demands improvement ahead of the upcoming tests.

Allegri also defends Dusan Vlahovic who’s going through a rough patch and is seemingly unable to score these days.

On the other hand, the coach heaps praise on his young contingent, namely Nicolò Fagioli and Fabio Miretti.

“An important victory, we need to keep collecting points, and we have 53 at the moment,” said Allegri in his post-match interview via the official Juventus website. “We can think calmly about the match against Freiburg. As for tonight, we need to improve how we manage the game: at 2-0 we shouldn’t have left them with an open field. We need to understand the game and not concede easy goals. “It’s normal for younger players to have some difficulties, and in this case, the more experienced players must lend a hand.

“Dusan performed well, he’s improving. He needs to stay calm, sometimes he wastes his energy, but the goal will come, he shouldn’t worry. “Fagioli? He’s coming on well, his feet are firmly on the ground. He was very good tonight, and also Miretti, who moves very well between the lines and played in a great ball in the first half. “Rabiot has a different strength from the others, the aim was to play him for an hour to give space to Pogba, but today Paul had a problem.