Allegri delivers an update on Pogba and Chiesa conditions

Max Allegri has delivered an update on the condition of Paul Pogba and Federico Chiesa after both players returned to training with Juventus.

Chiesa has been out for almost a year, while Pogba was injured in pre-season.

The attacker returned to team training days before the Frenchman joined, but neither of them has been passed fit for Juve’s Serie A game against Empoli tomorrow.

Chiesa seems very close to his first match for the Bianconeri since the setback and Allegri confirms he will feature in a friendly on Sunday.

However, he insists there is no need to rush Pogba’s recovery. He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“I too would like to have all the squad available, but to give changes to who always plays. As for Chiesa and Pogba: Chiesa has made progress, Saturday morning a friendly will be organized for him to see the estate and how he moves on the pitch. Paul did a few things with the team, Let’s not forget that he hasn’t had a serious training session since 23 July. You need to give him time, hurry up to get him back in a game earlier and jeopardizing all the work would be pure madness.”

Juve FC Says

Chiesa and Pogba are two key players for us and we have missed their influence on this team.

However, for our long-term benefit, we must not rush them back to action. Instead, patience is important to aid them to make a full recovery and avoid a future reoccurrence of the problems.