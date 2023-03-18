Allegri delivers an update on when we can see Pogba on the pitch again

Max Allegri has revealed Paul Pogba is not expected to return to full training for a while after the Frenchman suffered a setback in his recovery from injury.

The midfielder remains one of the finest players at Juventus on paper, but he has played less than 40 minutes for them in this campaign and it has been embarrassing, considering they knew his fitness problems at Manchester United and still added him to their squad.

Pogba is now set for an extended spell on the sidelines and when asked about his fitness, Allegri said via Football Italia:

“We’ve been saying the same things for eight months. When he’s doing well, as happened before Torino, he’ll be available, I doubt he’ll be available immediately after the break, it’ll take a little more time.”

Juve FC Says

Pogba has been one of the worst transfer mistakes we have made in a very long time, even though the midfielder will make Juve better if he is fit.

However, he is useless to the black and whites now as he struggles to play and the club cannot even terminate his contract.

Hopefully, the World Cup winner will eventually become fit enough to help us return to winning trophies.