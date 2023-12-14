Juventus manager Max Allegri has provided an update on the fitness of players such as Moise Kean and Adrien Rabiot ahead of their upcoming match against Genoa this weekend.

With Juventus keen to sustain their impressive form this season, especially in the midst of a closely contested Serie A title race with Inter Milan, securing a victory against Genoa is crucial.

At the start of this week, several Juventus players were dealing with injuries, prompting Allegri to address their current status and provide an update on their fitness levels.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Rabiot is fine. We decided to stop Kean because he continues to have that tibia problem. He made himself available, but now we will have to stop him for three, four weeks. The others are all available, including Weah and De Sciglio; we hope to have him back after the break.”

Juve FC Says

We need our best men to be fit and available for every game we play this season because that improves our chance of winning games.

But injuries are a part of this sport and we expect the players available to step up and do well in the matches.