Allegri delivers major market updates on Morata and Ramsey

Prior to the clash between Juventus and Napoli on Thursday, everyone was anticipating the words of Massimiliano Allegri.

Even though the match could be in doubt to the growing number of positive Covid-19 cases, the manager held his customary pre-match press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

While the encounter was definitely an important topic on the menu, the journalists were eager to receive updates on the transfer market.

In the last few days, Alvaro Morata dominated the headlines with his potential transfer to Barcelona.

New Blaugrana manager Xavi Hernandez identified his compatriot as the right profile for the center forward role.

Nevertheless, Allegri isn’t planning on releasing his number nine in the middle of the campaign.

The former Milan and Cagliari coach made his intentions loud and clear regarding the matter.

“I told Alvaro that he is staying here, he is not leaving Juventus, end of story,” said Allegri as translated by Football Italia.

But when it came to Aaron Ramsey, it was a completely different story. The Welshman is set to leave Turin in January, and the tactician’s words acted as the final confirmation.

“Ramsey is on the way out of Juventus. I think that the squad will 99 per cent remain what it is right now.”