Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri is reportedly working on carving a new playing position for Carlos Alcaraz.

The 21-year-old joined the Bianconeri on the last day of the winter transfer session, completing a loan move from Southampton with an option to buy at the end of the season.

The Argentine is originally a central midfielder, but during his press conference, he expressed his willingness to try various roles.

According to Sport Mediaset via IlBianconero, the addition of Alcaraz could prompt Allegri to test a slightly modified tactical system.

The manager is reportedly contemplating a switch from the current 3-5-2 formation to a 3-4-1-2 system, with the January signing operating as an attacking midfielder behind the two strikers.

In this case, Manuel Locatelli and Adrien Rabiot would take the double-pivot roles. However, this doesn’t necessarily mean dropping the in-form Weston McKennie.

As the source explains, the American could still feature on the right flank, thus switching Andrea Cambiaso to the left side.

This change would effectively come at the expense of Filip Kostic whose displays this season have come under major scrutiny.

The report explains that adding Alcaraz to the equation would provide additional quality in the middle of the park without jeopardizing the midfield’s ability to cover spaces and protect the backline in the non-possession phase.

Nevertheless, this change is unlikely to ensue in tomorrow’s match against Udinese, as Alcaraz is still adjusting to life at Juventus.

The Argentine made his debut last weekend against Inter, taking the field in the final minutes, but he’ll be hoping to earn more playing time on Monday.