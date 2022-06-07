Allegri dictating transfer plans from afar and a new addition for Juventus coaching staff

Ahead of the summer transfer target, club directors often take central stage, while coaches fade in the background.

But despite being on holiday, Max Allegri remains in constant contact with the management of Juventus regarding all transfers.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via ilBianconero, the manager is currently spending the first part of his vacation between family and friends in his native town of Livorno.

Nevertheless, the tactician wants to have a solid squad at his disposal when the next campaign kickstarts as he wants to avoid another disastrous beginning which cost his side dearly last term.

On another note, it appears that the coaching staff will also witness some changes in personnel.

According to Calciomercato, Allegri has personally contacted his former Cagliari player Paolo Bianco, asking him to join his staff at Juventus. The latter naturally gave his consent.

The retired defender shared a strong rapport with the manager during their time together in Sardinia. He then spent the final years of his playing career at Sassuolo.

After hanging his boots in 2015, he served as the Neroverdi’s U-19 coach before becoming a collaborator for first team manager Roberto De Zerbi and then accompanying the latter towards Shakhtar Donetsk in 2021

In addition to Bianco, the source believes that other new faces could join Allegri’s coaching staff, but Simone Padoin will maintain his position as a part of the technical staff.