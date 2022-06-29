When Max Allegri decided to make his return to Juventus, observers believed that the manager will wield more power within the club in his second tenure and will thus have a major say when it comes to the transfer market.

Well, this latest report apparently adds some legitimacy to this theory, as the gaffer is reportedly not so fond of one of the club’s transfer targets.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, the Juventus management like Benoit Badiashile, but Allegri believes that he’s not ready yet for a role at a major club.

The Frenchman is a 21-center back who rose through the ranks at Monaco, becoming a pillar at the back with the senior side.

Last season, he made 24 appearances in Ligue 1, plus four outings in the Champions League qualifiers and six in the Europa League. He contributed in a single goal and assist in all competitions.

Once again, it appears that Allegri is favoring experience over youth. Perhaps he’s right in his assessment – especially following the departure of Giorgio Chiellini – but Juventus could miss out on an important opportunity to sign one of the most promising young defenders in Europe.

We all remember how the Bianconeri were reluctant to sign another Monaco youngster last summer, Aurelien Tchouameni.

The midfielder eventually enjoyed a stellar campaign and the Italians were priced out in the race, with Real Madrid securing the coup this summer.