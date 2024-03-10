Juventus coach Max Allegri spoke to the press ahead of Sunday’s big Serie A showdown against Atalanta.

Both clubs are coming off negative results, with the Bianconeri suffering a defeat at the hands of Napoli last weekend.

The Old Lady’s solitary positive result in the last six rounds came in the shape of a hard-fought last-gasp victory over Frosinone.

While Allegri admits that today’s match is important, he insists it won’t be decisive for the club’s campaign.

The Livorno native proclaimed that he isn’t worried by the current run, but rather disappointed.

“It will not be a decisive game tomorrow, but still important,” said the 56-year-old in his pre-match press conference via the club’s official website. “Now the points start to weigh that bit more and because Atalanta are also in the running for a top-four finish. “We need to read the phases of the game in the right way and improve when we defend, because we have conceded too many goals lately.” Allegri also revealed that Weston McKennie will be in the starting line-up after recovering from a shoulder injury. Moise Kean is also available, but Adrien Rabiot will require a few more days on the sidelines.

“[Weston] McKennie is available and he is fine, he will play from the start tomorrow. [Moise] Kean has recovered even if he does not have 90 minutes in him just yet. “[Adrien] Rabiot should be back in the week. We are disappointed about [Carlos] Alcaraz’s injury, but we have the right team to take the field tomorrow and get a result. Finally, the Juventus coach insisted that youngsters are bound to experience highs and lows, so he isn’t worried about Kenan Yildiz’s recent dip in form.