Allegri discloses what Ronaldo told him about his Juventus future

Massimiliano Allegri says Cristiano Ronaldo told him he no longer wants to play for Juventus.

The Portuguese attacker left Juve’s training base this morning after less than an hour with his teammates.

The attacker is set to leave the club with rumours claiming that he will move back to England with either Manchester City or Manchester United.

Allegri benched him for his first game back at the club last weekend and looks set to field the players he thinks can execute his game plan in matches and that might not include Ronaldo.

He top-scored in Italy last season, but Allegri doesn’t seem to be a fan, which means Ronaldo could be a bench warmer if he remains at the club this season.

The Portuguese attacker is used to being the key man at all the clubs he has played in and now wants out of Juve.

Allegri spoke about his move away from the club and appears to confirm that he is leaving, claiming that the Portugal captain told him he doesn’t want to play for Juventus again.

“Speaking with Ronaldo, yesterday Cristiano told me he has no intention of continuing with Juventus,” Allegri said at a press conference as quoted by Football Italia.

“This is why he will not be called up tomorrow, he didn’t train yesterday and now we can talk about Empoli.”