Allegri discusses Chiesa and where his best position is

August 15, 2021 - 1:45 pm

One of the players that Massimiliano Allegri will enjoy working with in the upcoming season is Federico Chiesa.

The exciting attacker was in stunning form in his first season at Juve in the last campaign and he helped the Bianconeri to win the Italian Cup and the Super Cup.

He is one reason Juve fans will be happy if the club continues to add younger players to their squad in this transfer window.

He was in similarly fine form as Italy beat England to win Euro 2020 and will look to add the Scudetto to his medal haul at the end of this season.

Allegri hasn’t worked with him until now, but the experienced manager already knows where he would field him to get the maximum result.

He spoke about the attacker recently and claimed that Chiesa performs well on the right after hailing his shooting abilities and his expertise in one-on-one situations.

“His best quality is his realization, because he shoots a lot on goal and plays one-on-one. In my opinion he performs more on the right, even if on the left he also played very well” Max Allegri said as quoted by Calciomercato.

    martinn August 15, 2021 at 2:00 pm

    agreed way too much on the left during the pirlo disaster.

