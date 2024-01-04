Kenan Yildiz has broken into the Juventus first team and is now considered an important member of the senior side.

The youngster only moved to the club last season and started at the U19 side, but he has enjoyed a very fast rise to the first team and could play for Turkey at Euro 2024.

Juve has an established front-two, with Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic playing those roles.

This means one has given way for him to start the last two games of 2023, with Vlahovic coming off the bench against Frosinone and Chiesa playing as a second-half substitute against AS Roma.

However, Juve could make things more exciting by fielding a front-three with all of them in the starting XI.

In Max Allegri’s current system, that is impossible because he needs just two frontmen at a time.

In his latest presser, he was asked if he could use a front-three with Yildiz among the players, he said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“Yildiz plus two strikers? Everything can be done, it depends on the moments and availability of the players. Let’s take a step at a time, we’ll try to win tomorrow and if we’re good we’ll also play next Thursday against Frosinone”

Juve FC Says

Yildiz is a fine talent and has shown he is good for our team, but we need to let our coach pick his team based on merit and how he wants them to play.