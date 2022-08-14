Allegri discusses Juventus preparation for the new campaign

Max Allegri has spoken about Juventus’ preparation for the new season and he candidly admits that he is unsure if they have become better than the last campaign.

Juve lost Paulo Dybala, Alvaro Morata, Giorgio Chiellini and Matthijs de Ligt at the end of last season.

The Bianconeri have bolstered their squad with the arrival of Paul Pogba, Angel di Maria, Filip Kostic and Gleison Bremer.

These new arrivals are top players who did very well at their former clubs and fans expect them to bring a new spirit to the team in Turin.

Allegri has worked with most of them in pre-season, and he has seen what they can do.

However, the Juve gaffer admits he doesn’t know if his team is better than it was last season.

He said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“I don’t know if we are stronger than last season, some excellent players left and we’ve replaced them with other excellent players.”

Juve FC Says

This Juve team has no choice but to do better than the team of last season, so Allegri will hope he has a better team.

We didn’t win a trophy last season, but we reached the final of the Italian Cup and finished fourth on the league table.

A bad team will achieve less than that and it would be disastrous.