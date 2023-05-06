Allegri discusses Juventus top four chances amidst fierce competition

Juventus manager Max has discussed their chances of breaking into the top four in Serie A this season as several clubs battle for the remaining three spots.

Napoli has earned one after winning the Italian league title and the other three spots are still very much up for grabs.

Juve, Atalanta, AC Milan, Inter Milan, AS Roma and Lazio are all fighting to play in Europe’s top club competition next season, which makes the game against Atalanta a must-win for the Bianconeri.

Juve will be hopeful they can earn all the points from their remaining games of the term and Max Allegri seems to understand what is required of them to earn a place inside the top four.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“I don’t know what it’s different in, I just know that we are trying to make points that we need to get to the top four. There are direct clashes that surely condition the final numbers to go to the Champions League.

“Already today it can be understood whether the Champions share is 72 or 73, momentarily at 73 it is mathematics. At 72 in my opinion there are excellent possibilities, but it depends on today’s results. From there you don’t run away, I’m not telling you the numbers otherwise I’ll bore you”.

Juve FC Says

The battle for the top four is tough this season, with very little to separate the teams involved.

This means we must win more games and secure more points than the others to stand a chance.

We have the players to achieve this and there would be no justifiable excuse if we fail.