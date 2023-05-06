Allegri discusses Juventus youngsters being called up for the U20 World Cup

Juventus has groomed some fine youngsters from their Next Gen side and has promoted a number of them in this campaign.

Training with the senior players at a top club like Juventus means these youngsters gain good experience and their youth national teams have become interested in them.

The U20 World Cup gives their nations a chance to name some of them in their squads and Juve has been approached.

Because their youngsters have been a key part of their plans for this season, the Bianconeri will have to decide if they will let them go.

Not all have been called up and Max Allegri gave an update on the situation in his pre-match presser.

He says via Il Bianconero:

“Did we lose the Under 20 World Cup? It remains a privilege for the club, the issues have already been resolved. Soule has reached an agreement and will leave after the game with Cremonese. He is interested and wants to go. Iling will stay here with us. At the moment, there is no request for Miretti”.

Juve FC Says

We have some fine talents on our books now and expect some of them to be called up by their countries.

But those left behind will be key to us in these last few weeks of the term and we hope they make an important contribution to the team.