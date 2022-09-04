Allegri discusses the important UCL group stage matches for Juventus

While most fans would be excited to watch Juventus take on PSG in the Champions League this season, Max Allegri believes the matches against Benfica and Maccabi Haifa would be the key games.

Juve has been drawn in the same UCL group as these clubs as they attempt to make the round of 16 of the competition again.

We expect them and PSG to qualify from their group, but it could be dangerous to underestimate other members of the group.

Juve knows this and they will work hard to earn as many points as possible from the other opponents apart from PSG.

The Bianconeri open their group stage campaign this week with a game against the Parisians, but Allegri thinks the Benfica home match is the first must-win.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato: “The important match arrives in three days. We’ll see how we are doing. it’s the one with Benfica at home. We will prepare it well because it is an important and high-level match, but for us, the games against Benfica and Maccabi Haifa will count more.”

Juve FC Says

Even if the other games are more important, we have to be in top form when we face PSG.

The Parisians have been struggling to become a European heavyweight, while we remain one of the best in the world.

The matches offer us an opportunity to show them we are one of the best.