Juventus manager Max Allegri has commented on the post-playing careers of Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci following Chiellini’s recent retirement.

After a season and a half in the MLS, Chiellini has returned to Italy and announced his retirement. It is anticipated that he will continue to be involved in football, securing an administrative role with Juve in the coming weeks.

Bonucci, who was transferred to Union Berlin in the summer, is expected to conclude his playing career this season. Allegri was asked about the plans for both of his former players, but he did not provide specific details.

The Bianconeri gaffer said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“I believe that as an intelligent guy that Giorgio is, he has had an extraordinary career, now he has finished a part of his life and will have to decide what to do in the future. He has all the characteristics to play different roles.

“I don’t know about Leo, I think he intends to be a coach and I wish him the best when he stops playing. Maybe he will have the qualities and possibilities to do it. When players stop, they start a new life, and the jobs are completely different.”

Juve FC Says

Chiellini is one of the legendary figures that we appreciate at the club, but Bonucci spoilt his chance to return to the club by fighting against it in the summer.

Bonucci will get a job if he has his coaching badges, but it will not be at Juventus.