Allegri discusses the secret to Kean’s return to form

Moise Kean’s first season back at Juventus was terrible and he only remained at the club for another campaign because the agreement with Everton was a two-year loan deal with an obligation to buy.

Kean scored five goals in 32 league games last term and was mostly underwhelming in his overall performance.

This made it seem a big mistake that the club had brought him back to Turin, but he has improved greatly in this campaign.

The Azzurri star scored thrice in the last two Serie A games of 2022 and is expected to get more in the second half of the term.

Max Allegri was asked the secret of his improvement and said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“This year, he presented himself very well. Compared to last year, six kilos have lost weight, it is growing and maturing. He also has a heavier presence on the pitch, now he plays different races than last year. It has grown a lot. For tomorrow, I have to evaluate whether to let him or Milik play, whether to let both play or to start from the beginning of Maria”.

Juve FC Says

Kean has improved in the last few weeks and deserves credit for turning around his second Juve spell.

His recent performances will make it easy for us to trigger the clause that makes his move permanent.

Because he has been around for a long time, we forget he is just 22, which means he still has a lot of room for growth.