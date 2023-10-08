In Juventus’ recent match against Torino, Timothy Weah and Weston McKennie were both included in the starting lineup. Max Allegri made a tactical adjustment by moving McKennie back into midfield and deploying Weah as a wing-back.

In previous matches, McKennie had been utilised as the right wing-back, while Weah often found himself on the bench. However, for this particular game against Torino, both American players were reunited and formed an effective partnership on the right flank.

McKennie assumed his position on the right side of a midfield trio, while Weah operated as the right wing-back. Their contributions played a role in Juventus securing a victory.

Both players will likely be hoping for another opportunity to feature in the team’s upcoming match, building on their promising partnership from the Torino game.

Speaking about the on-field connection between both players, Allegri said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“Weah played well as a full-back, he ran forward and McKennie was good at covering and helping him defensively, they played a good game.”

McKennie and Weah are also members of the same national team squad, which could be very good for us.

If they continue to deliver top performances like they did when paired in games, they will retain their place on the team for a long time.

But we need more than both players to win games and everyone must learn to play as a team for us to achieve our goals.