Allegri divides Juventus hierarchy into two camps

While some would have thought that the international break would prove be the ideal timing for a managerial change, Juventus are staying put with with Max Allegri for the time being.

The team’s form and results have hit new lows following a disheartened defeat at Monza which came on the heels of a disappointing Champions League outing against Benfica.

But even though the manager is still clinging to his job, the board’s decisions hasn’t exactly been unanimous.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Allegri still has the backing of Juventus president Andrea Agnelli, but Pavel Nedved is leading the opposition front.

As the fans would recall, the vice-president was behind the ousting of the Livorno native back in 2019 alongside former sporting director Fabio Paratici.

Sadly, Maurizio Sarri’s experiment didn’t pay dividends. The club’s status took a turn to the worse with his successor Andrea Pirlo.

Eventually, the president decided to take matters into his own hands by recalling his good friend Allegri, offering him a lengthy and expensive contract in the process.

Therefore, Agnelli is still adamant on defending his own choice, while CEO Maurizio Arrivabene clearly stated that Allegri’s sacking would be costly from an economic standpoint.

Moreover, the source reminds us that Agnelli has never wielded the axe on a manager during the course of the campaign since the beginning of his reign, and he might not be willing to start now, at least if the situation doesn’t further deteriorate between now and November.