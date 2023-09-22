Juventus is considered a strong contender to win the Serie A title this season, and one contributing factor is their absence from European competition.

The Bianconeri faced challenges both on and off the field in the previous season, resulting in their exclusion from European competitions in the current campaign. While they didn’t make significant squad additions in the last transfer window, Juventus still boasts some of the league’s top talent, providing them with the potential for a successful season.

However, Max Allegri, the team’s manager, isn’t dwelling on their European absence as a tactical advantage. Instead, he emphasises their primary focus on returning to the top four positions within Serie A. Allegri’s approach underscores that their aim is to perform well domestically and regain a strong foothold in Italian football, rather than relying on their absence from Europe as a strategic advantage.

The gaffer said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“Advantage or disadvantage, I don’t know. I only know that we will have to return to the Champions League, it won’t be easy , we will have to take one step at a time and without mood swings”

Juve FC Says

We do not have to focus on our advantage over other clubs and must treat every opponent with respect.

We must play like we have to win every game because we may be required to do that if we are to win the league.