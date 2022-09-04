Allegri does not clarify if Angel Di Maria will face PSG or not

Max Allegri says he took off Angel di Maria in Juventus’ 1-1 draw against Fiorentina as a precaution.

The Argentinian had been injured, and he has not played since the opening game of the season.

He returned to the team for the fixture against La Viola as Juve looked to win another league game.

However, he didn’t finish the match and Allegri revealed afterwards that he was subbed off as a precaution.

Asked if the former PSG man will face the Parisians in the Champions League this week, he said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“If we want to be realistic, the most important game in the Champions League is at home against Benfica.

“Di Maria came off as a precaution after only two training sessions, we’ll see how he is. With a bit of patience, we’ll get there.”

Juve FC Says

Di Maria is a key player for us, and we have to manage his minutes carefully.

The attacker has already shown us how good he is and how important he would be to our cause this season.

We have to do our best to keep him fit for as much of the campaign as possible.