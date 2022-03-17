allegri
Allegri does not entertain suggestions that Juventus’ season has been terrible

March 17, 2022 - 8:25 am

Max Allegri has snapped back at suggestions that Juventus is having a terrible season after his side crashed out of the Champions League last night.

Villarreal stunned the Bianconeri with three late goals to eliminate the Turin side despite the first leg ending 1-1 in Spain.

Juve’s spectacular collapse in the late stage of that game means they are likely to end this season trophyless. That is not how their fans expected it to be.

The year 2022 has been a good one for the Bianconeri, but that defeat means we can hardly see this season in any other light than as a bad one.

Reporters suggested it has been disastrous after the match and Allegri snapped back, via Football Italia:

“If you have intellectual dishonesty, you read it in a way, but the reality is different. Do you understand?

“I knew that people would talk about a failure in case of elimination, but that’s intellectual dishonesty. I know the value of team. We’ve been using the same players for two months, we are in the race for the top four and the Coppa Italia. I have nothing to reproach the guys. They are doing extraordinary things.

“The season is ongoing, we have targets to reach. We are disappointed and we’ll make our assessments to improve the team. We do that every year. We also need to be realists. There are ten teams in Europe superior to Juventus. It’s no shame, it’s a fact.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri is one of the most positive managers around during his press conferences and we never expected him to agree that we are having a poor season.

But the current Juve side is simply terrible, and it is hard to see how they can get better.

Opponents keep finding ways to eventually break us down when it matters and this loss will spend some time in the minds of our players.

