Juventus manager Max Allegri does not have much to say about Paul Pogba’s ongoing drug test drama.

The Frenchman tested positive for a banned substance a few days back and has asked for a counter-analysis of his samples.

Juventus continues to cooperate with authorities and is preparing for the worst-case scenario, as Pogba could be banned for up to four years.

Everyone at the club is shocked and saddened at the development, but the case is still being worked on and there is no verdict yet.

Because of this, Allegri has decided not to talk too much. When asked in his latest pre-match presser, the Bianconeri gaffer said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“At this moment here, it is difficult to say what changes for Juve. He was suspended and we are waiting for the end of the proceedings and the sentence to say what changes for Juve. He won’t be there with Lazio and Sassuolo, then we’ll see.”

Juve FC Says

We have a list of players we believe can replace Pogba if he is banned and must stay focused on playing and winning matches.

Allegri has a superb ability to ensure his players are focused on the most important things, so we are confident the manager will get them to perform despite the negative news.