Max Allegri has consistently employed the 3-5-2 formation in most of Juventus’ matches this season, despite persistent requests for a change due to his team’s poor form.

The Bianconeri experienced a positive period between the end of last year and the beginning of this one, but in recent weeks, they have faced difficulties.

Many observers suggest that Allegri needs to make alterations to his team’s playing style, yet the Juventus manager has stuck with the same system he has utilised thus far.

During his initial tenure at the club, Allegri favoured a 4-3-3 formation, which proved successful with the players at his disposal at the time.

However, in the current setup, some of his key players are struggling, prompting calls for Allegri to revert back to the 4-3-3 formation to maximise the potential of players like Federico Chiesa.

Nevertheless, journalist Giovanni Guardalà argues that Allegri lacks the necessary players to support a change in formations.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“For Allegri, balance is fundamental and he believes that the men available do not give him enough of it in the 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1. Allegri has changed in the past , but he had the men to do it like Kehdira and Mandzukic with the latter guaranteeing him a job in the two phases that Chiesa cannot carry out.”

Juve FC Says

We have some of the finest players in Italy, but the manager needs a system that will bring the best out of everyone.

We trust him to get the job done, and within the next weeks, we should get back to winning.