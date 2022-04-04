Allegri doesn’t expect Locatelli to have suffered a serious injury

Manuel Locatelli gave Juventus an injury scare when he was subbed off in the 34th minute of their match against Inter Milan yesterday.

The midfielder has been an important player for the club and has almost been ever-present in the team since he joined them in the summer.

However, he seemed to suffer a knock in the first half of the 1-0 defeat of the Bianconeri and he was subbed off from the match.

Max Allegri has now played down the severity of the injury even though the Italy international will be tested to determine the extent of the damage he suffered.

After the match, the Juve gaffer said via Calciomercato: “He had a knee problem but nothing special, it should be a strain of the collateral ligament but we will evaluate.”

Juve FC Says

The last thing Juve needs now is to lose a key player like Locatelli to injury in this closing stage of the season.

The midfielder is one of the first names on the team sheet at the club and he has been pivotal in our recent fine run of form.

Hopefully, his injury is not a bad one, as Allegri claims, which will be great news to us.