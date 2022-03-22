Allegri dreaming of coaching world class Liverpool man

Max Allegri has been tasked with rebuilding the current Juventus team as they struggle to impress.

The manager won consecutive league titles in the campaigns he led the club initially.

In the two years he was away, things didn’t get better, they got worse, and he has been struggling to get the best from his players now.

However, the club will keep backing him with new names and he has an exciting player on his wishlist.

With news flying around that Paulo Dybala could leave the club, Calciomercato says the Juve boss wants to manage Mohamed Salah.

Salah could leave Liverpool this summer for the right price because the English club is failing to meet his contract demands.

The attacker is one of the best players in the world and will surely refresh our squad, but he might be too expensive for Juve to sign.

Juve FC Says

Salah will be a stunning signing, but can Juve pay him more than Liverpool is offering to him?

It remains unclear how much difference there is between what he wants and what the Reds have put on the table.

But traditionally, English clubs offer the best salaries to their players and Juve might struggle to match their offer.