Allegri drops a hint about his attacking selection against Torino

Max Allegri has dropped a hint that Moise Kean could be in the starting XI when Juventus faces Torino in their next game.

The Bianconeri have suffered back-to-back losses to AC Milan and Maccabi Haifa which makes this game a must-win.

As they prepare for the fixture, they will want to be in their best form to ensure they can get the points.

Picking the right team will also be priceless in their bid for success, and Allegri has dropped a hint about his team.

The Bianconeri gaffer says via Tuttomercatoweb: “Kean with Maccabi did not take the opportunity because he had a slight discomfort in finishing and I preferred not to risk it. Tomorrow I will have to choose two of them among Vlahovic, Milik and Kean.”

Juve FC Says

Beating Torino is now a must and losing to them would be a new low.

We are the biggest club in Turin and they are also on a bad run of form.

It would be embarrassing for them to get all three points against us in this fixture.

However, it could happen and only our players can stop that from happening by working hard on the pitch during the fixture.